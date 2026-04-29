US will allocate $100 million for repair of damaged containment structure at Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, — Shmyhal

The United States will allocate $100 million to repair the containment structure at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, which was damaged by a Russian drone.

This was announced by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal, according to Censor.NET.

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He noted that during the International Chornobyl Conference, financial needs for the restoration of the containment structure were discussed with partners. Currently, this amounts to approximately 500 million euros.



"I am grateful to the U.S. State Department, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, the American delegation that worked with us in Kyiv, and the entire Administration for their significant contribution to strengthening radiation safety in Europe," Shmyhal added.

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