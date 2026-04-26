Zelenskyy is due to speak with Grossi today about de-occupation of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

During talks with the head of the IAEA, Ukraine plans to discuss regaining control over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, as well as stepping up diplomatic efforts to ensure safety at the plant.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement during a joint press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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Ukraine is discussing the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with the IAEA

"In 2022, during Russia's full-scale invasion, our Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant was occupied. It is no secret that various types of terrorist attacks were being planned there at the time. We recaptured and liberated our plant, and I believe we thereby prevented a potential terrorist attack," he recalled.

The head of state emphasized that Russia continued to launch attacks: it used drones, and some strikes hit their targets. International partners were also brought in to restore the sarcophagus.

"The risks remain, and this is undoubtedly due to the fact that the war is not over," added Zelenskyy.

Read more: Following Russian Federation’s strike on Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, containment structure has been damaged – there is risk of radioactive dust being stirred up, — Chornobyl NPP Director Tarakanov

Zelenskyy on the risks of an occupation of the nuclear power plant

The president noted that Russia had also occupied the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, "using various heavy weapons against the reactor units and administrative buildings. Ultimately, it seized the plant, six of whose power units are currently out of operation."

"The longer this process goes on, the greater the risks become—especially with regard to a large nuclear power plant, where the risks could even exceed those of Chernobyl," he said.

The head of state emphasized that the experience of Japan and other partners is crucial in order to diplomatically compel the aggressor to release the station and resume its operations.

"Today we will meet with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, to urge all partners to engage with the IAEA, join its initiatives, and find an exclusively diplomatic path to ensure the plant is de-occupied peacefully and that management is transferred to Ukraine. And then we will be able to confirm that, from that moment on, it will be safe for people and for the planet," Zelenskyy added.