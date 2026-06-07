Russian UAV attacked nuclear fuel storage facility, radiation levels normal, - "Energoatom"

On 7 June 2026 at 02:10 a.m., the container reception building at the Centralised Spent Fuel Storage Facility (CSFSF) was partially destroyed after being struck by an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle (no spent nuclear fuel was being stored there at the time).

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Energoatom press centre.

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A fire broke out covering 40 square metres

As noted, the fire, which covered an area of 40 square metres, was quickly contained and completely extinguished.

No staff members were injured.

Read more: Zaporizhzhia NPP sees longest communications outage since start of war – IAEA

Radiation levels

The radiation situation at the CSFSF site remains within normal limits.

"This latest attack on a nuclear infrastructure facility has once again demonstrated to the whole world the true face of the Kremlin regime, which deliberately creates threats to nuclear and radiation safety. Russia continues to act as a state sponsor of terrorism and a nuclear terrorist, disregarding international law and the safety of millions of people," the statement reads.

JSC "NAEK "Energoatom" continues to monitor the situation continuously and is fully cooperating with all relevant state agencies.