Zaporizhzhia NPP sees longest communications outage since start of war – IAEA

A prolonged communications outage occurred at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant this week amid reports of increased military activity nearby.

This is stated in a message by Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

The occupiers reported that on Wednesday the ZNPP had neither fixed-line telephone communication nor an internet connection for about 12 hours, making it the longest such incident at the plant since the start of the full-scale war.

The cause of the outage was not clear, but it coincided with reports of attacks on the city of Enerhodar, where most of the plant’s staff live, the IAEA noted, without specifying who carried out the attacks.

Read more: Zaporizhzhia NPP loses key power line, left on backup power, IAEA says

"For many hours, we were unable to reach our team of experts at the site, and the plant could not communicate with the outside world in the usual way. This was undoubtedly a very worrying development from the point of view of nuclear safety and security. The IAEA team will continue to investigate the causes of this communications outage and discuss how to prevent it from happening again," Grossi said.

It is also reported that over the past week, power supply to Enerhodar from the grid was disrupted several times as a result of hostilities.

Earlier, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that the de-occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, seized by Russian troops, remains one of the most difficult issues in negotiations between Ukraine, the United States and Russia.

Read more: IAEA has identified damage following attack on ZNPP laboratory