Zaporizhzhia NPP loses key power line, left on backup power, IAEA says

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, occupied by Russian troops, has again found itself in a critical situation after losing connection to one of its two power transmission lines and being left dependent solely on backup power.

The IAEA reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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The issue concerns the outage of the 750 kV Dniprovska line, as a result of which the plant is currently receiving electricity only through the backup 330 kV Ferrosplavna-1 line, which was restored less than three weeks ago.

Read more: Local ceasefire in place in ZNPP area to repair power line, - IAEA

The situation is escalating again

The IAEA stressed that this situation is extremely dangerous, as the Zaporizhzhia NPP is effectively left with a single source of external power supply.

Agency Director General Rafael Grossi has already begun talks with both sides on establishing a local ceasefire regime to carry out repair work and restore the damaged infrastructure.

Read more: Budanov: Russia proposed joint venture formats for Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, but this is unrealistic

Lines are damaged by hostilities

Earlier, the backup Ferrosplavna-1 line was returned to service after 23 days of downtime. According to the IAEA, the damage to it may have been linked to hostilities near the Zaporizhzhia thermal power plant.

A temporary ceasefire also had to be agreed at that time to carry out the repairs.

Read more: Russia refused to hand over control of Zaporizhzhia NPP to US - Reuters

Ukraine still supplies electricity to the plant

Despite the occupation, Ukraine continues to supply electricity to cover the Zaporizhzhia NPP’s own needs. According to Energoatom representatives, the plant consumes about 40-50 MW every hour.

At the same time, losses from the plant’s shutdown are already colossal: underproduction of electricity has exceeded 155 million MWh, while lost profit has reached nearly UAH 599 billion.

The current situation once again shows that the Zaporizhzhia NPP remains vulnerable because of hostilities and the instability of energy infrastructure.

Any further damage may lead to a complete loss of external power supply, one of the key factors of nuclear safety.

See more: Repairs to the power line are continuing near ZNPP, - IAEA. PHOTO