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News Photo Russia’s occupation of ZNPP
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Repairs to the power line are continuing near ZNPP, - IAEA. PHOTO

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced that repair work has begun on the backup power line connecting the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to the Ukrainian power grid.

The IAEA reported this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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Repair of power lines near the ZNPP

Work has begun

As noted, repair work is continuing within the framework of the current ceasefire, brokered by the IAEA.

It is reported that the 330 kV Ferosplavna-1 line is a backup line.

Watch more: Russians have placed military equipment near nuclear reactors at ZNPP, - Voloshyn. VIDEO

Ukrainian team at work

The organisation added that a Ukrainian team of specialists is carrying out repairs to the power line. IAEA representatives are on-site and monitoring the progress of the work.

Read more: Grossi on third restart of ZNPP: "Overall situation remains unstable"

What preceded this?

  • Earlier, it was reported that the IAEA had begun consultations on the creation of a temporary ceasefire zone near the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to carry out repair work.
  • Subsequently, the IAEA agreed with Russia and Ukraine on a local ceasefire to repair the last remaining backup power line to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Author: 

IAEA (279) Zaporizhia NPP (525)
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