Repairs to the power line are continuing near ZNPP, - IAEA. PHOTO
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced that repair work has begun on the backup power line connecting the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to the Ukrainian power grid.
The IAEA reported this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.
Work has begun
As noted, repair work is continuing within the framework of the current ceasefire, brokered by the IAEA.
It is reported that the 330 kV Ferosplavna-1 line is a backup line.
Ukrainian team at work
The organisation added that a Ukrainian team of specialists is carrying out repairs to the power line. IAEA representatives are on-site and monitoring the progress of the work.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, it was reported that the IAEA had begun consultations on the creation of a temporary ceasefire zone near the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to carry out repair work.
- Subsequently, the IAEA agreed with Russia and Ukraine on a local ceasefire to repair the last remaining backup power line to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.
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