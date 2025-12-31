Grossi on third restart of ZNPP: "Overall situation remains unstable"

For the third time in recent months, the International Atomic Energy Agency has managed to restore external power supply to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant thanks to a coordinated local ceasefire.

This is mentioned in the IAEA press release, reports Censor.NET.

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According to the agency, under the supervision of the IAEA team, which is permanently stationed at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, repair work began on Sunday morning and was completed on Monday afternoon. Specialists completely repaired the damage to the power line and a separate malfunction of the autotransformer at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant distribution station.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi noted that this is the third successful repair in a short period of time. Similar power supply restorations were previously carried out in October and November this year.

Read more: Khmelnytskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants reduced capacity due to Russian shelling: IAEA calls for "military restraint"

"I would like to thank both the Russian Federation and Ukraine for their constructive cooperation with us, which made this possible by agreeing to another local ceasefire," Grossi said.

At the same time, he stressed that the overall situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and other nuclear facilities in Ukraine remains unstable, and the IAEA's work to ensure nuclear safety is far from complete.

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