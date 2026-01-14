Russians have placed military equipment near nuclear reactors at ZNPP, - Voloshyn. VIDEO

At the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Russians have placed military equipment next to nuclear reactors, which is a violation of international humanitarian law.

This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defence Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian equipment stands near nuclear reactors

He posted a video from a reconnaissance UAV, which was recently filmed above the ZNPP.

"The video is very, very fresh. It shows Russian military equipment standing right next to nuclear reactors, which is a violation of international humanitarian law. It prohibits the use of nuclear power plants as military facilities, but the enemy doesn't care," the statement said.

Read more: Temporary truce was declared near Zaporizhzhia NPP to repair damaged power line, - IAEA

The occupiers are using the ZNPP as a training ground

According to Voloshyn, the Russians are hiding their military equipment in this way, knowing that the Ukrainian military will not fire on the nuclear power plant.

"They are using the territory and facilities of the ZNPP as a training ground for their UAV operators. There is even evidence that several MLRS strikes on Zaporizhzhia were carried out from here. Do you think the IAEA experts, whose mission is at the plant, see this?" the spokesman added.

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