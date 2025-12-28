Temporary truce was declared near Zaporizhzhia NPP to repair damaged power line, - IAEA
Repairs to the power line began near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Another local ceasefire has been declared around the plant.
This was announced by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, according to Censor.NET, citing Reuters.
What is currently known?
"The IAEA team is monitoring repair work, which is expected to take several days, as part of efforts to prevent a nuclear accident during the war in Ukraine," the statement said.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, the media reported that the proposed 28-point "peace plan" included a clause on restarting the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant under the supervision of the IAEA, with electricity production to be divided equally between Russia and Ukraine.
- According to President Zelensky, the US proposed dividing the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant "into three". He considers this unfair.
- The president also stated that territory, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and money for reconstruction remain the most difficult issues in the negotiations.
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