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News power supply to occupied ZNPP Russia’s occupation of ZNPP
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Local ceasefire in place in ZNPP area to repair power line, - IAEA

IAEA on ZNPP

A local truce brokered by the IAEA has come into effect in the area around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to restore the plant's backup power supply.

This was reported by the IAEA's post on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

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"Another IAEA-brokered local ceasefire is now in effect to enable restoration of the 330 kV backup power supply to the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant," the statement says.

According to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, demining work is continuing to ensure safe access for repair crews.

Read more: Russian strikes threaten nuclear safety: all Ukrainian nuclear power plants have suspended operations, - Grossi

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IAEA (289) fixing (82) Zaporizhia NPP (535)
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