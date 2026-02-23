Budanov: Russia proposed joint venture formats for Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, but this is unrealistic

The Russian side has proposed the creation of certain formats of "joint ventures" in relation to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. However, these proposals are unrealistic.

This was stated by the head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, to journalists during the International Conference on Justice, according to Ukrinform, as reported by Censor.NET.

Russia's proposals regarding the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

"What the Russian Federation is proposing (regarding the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, ed.) is no secret to anyone: leave it to us, recognize it, and that's it. It does propose certain joint venture formats, but that's not entirely realistic," Budanov said.

According to the head of the OP, when he asked the Russians, "How are we going to resolve the legal issue through the IAEA regarding the ownership of the station and the existence of a license at Energoatom?", the response was "silence."

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