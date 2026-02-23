Prisoner exchange may take place this week, - Budanov

The head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, suggested that an exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia could take place this week.

He said this on the sidelines of the Justice Conference in Kyiv, according to Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

What is known?

"We are working on it. I hope it will happen this week. It's a significant number (of prisoners). More than last time, let's say," he said.

What preceded it?

On February 5, as part of the first prisoner exchange of 2026, Ukraine returned 157 soldiers and civilians. Most of them had been held captive since 2022.

Read more: Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia may take place on 26–27 February, - Budanov