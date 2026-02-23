Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia may take place on 26–27 February, - Budanov

A new round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of the US may take place as early as the end of February. The tentative dates are February 26–27, but the final decision is still being agreed upon by the parties.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, at the Justice Conference.

When will Ukraine and Russia meet again?

The day before, media reports said that the talks would take place on February 26. According to Budanov, these are indeed the tentative dates for the new meeting.

"I think it has already been officially announced that it will be around the 27th, give or take a day or two. So the 26th falls completely within that time frame," he said.

However, the final date of the meeting has not yet been agreed upon, noted the head of the President's Office.

"We are currently in the process of preparation. This is a matter of protocol, as you understand. When, who should come, and so on. All three parties must agree on this. Four parties, in fact, including the host," Budanov explained.

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Meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin – what are the chances?

Journalists also asked the head of the Presidential Administration whether a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia would take place. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself had previously insisted on this meeting in order to resolve the key issue of the negotiations—the issue of territories.

"We don't know yet. We have raised this issue," Budanov replied, adding that the Russian side has not yet given a final answer.