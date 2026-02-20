Ceasefire in Ukraine unlikely, war could last up to three more years - WSJ

Despite intensified diplomatic contacts, a ceasefire in Ukraine remains unlikely in the near future. European officials believe that hostilities could continue for another one to three years.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to Censor.NET.

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Negotiations as "political theater"

According to the publication, the current negotiations between Ukraine and Russia increasingly resemble a political game, the main goal of which is not to achieve peace, but to avoid criticism from US President Donald Trump.

Both sides, as noted by the WSJ, are trying to demonstrate a constructive approach so as not to be accused of disrupting the peace process.

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"Optimistic diplomatic buzzwords conceal an impasse in the peace process, which, according to many observers and even some participants, has turned into political theater," the publication writes.

This week, another round of talks mediated by the US ended in Geneva. Like the previous meetings in Abu Dhabi, it did not yield any tangible results. One senior Ukrainian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the three rounds of trilateral talks this year were an attempt to convince Washington that "the problem is not in Ukraine."

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The White House shifts focus

Although the Trump administration had previously stated its intention to conclude an agreement before the US midterm elections in November 2026, there is currently no real pressure on either Kyiv or Moscow.

American officials note that the White House is gradually losing interest in the Ukrainian issue, focusing instead on Iran's nuclear program and the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

Former US Ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder described the situation as "a game to avoid accusations that Trump is incapable of ending the war."

Read more: There is progress in negotiations on Ukraine, but territorial issue is open, - Meloni

Predictions regarding the duration of the war

With no diplomatic breakthrough in sight, European allies are preparing for a protracted standoff. According to the WSJ, senior European officials believe the war could last another one to three years.

At the same time, Russian and anonymous Telegram channels spread alleged comments by a WSJ journalist that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had ordered preparations for three more years of war due to the failure of negotiations.

Presidential adviser Dmitry Litvin said that these reports are fake. According to him, statements about "three more years of war" or "failed negotiations" are not true.