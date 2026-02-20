Russia is dragging out negotiations and does not seek peace, - Latvian Foreign Minister Braže

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže said that Russia is deliberately dragging out peace talks, lacks the political will to end the war, and has not changed its strategic goals.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Delfi.

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"That is why the format of negotiations with the Russian side has stalled. These are dishonest negotiations," Brazhe said.

She added that at the same time, technical negotiations involving the heads of special services concern monitoring and similar issues, if a ceasefire is achieved.

"But the main thing – the political will to end the war – is not visible," the minister stressed.

Discussions on the 20th package of sanctions

Braze noted that the 20th package of sanctions was initially very tough, but several countries are trying to weaken it.

She emphasized that work is underway to reach an agreement on this issue.

Read more: There is progress in negotiations on Ukraine, but territorial issue is open, - Meloni