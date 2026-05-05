IAEA has identified damage following attack on ZNPP laboratory

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has identified damage to equipment following a drone attack on a laboratory at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

This was reported by the IAEA press service, according to Censor.NET.

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"IAEA team today visited ZNPP’s External Radiation Control Laboratory (ERCL), a day after the plant said it was targeted by a drone. Team observed damage to some of the lab’s meteorological monitoring equipment which is no longer operational," according to a post on social media platform X.

As noted, Director General Rafael Grossi reiterated his call for maximum military restraint in the vicinity of all nuclear facilities in order to avoid safety risks.

Read more: IAEA to inspect 14 substations following Russian attacks, - Shmyhal

Background

It was previously reported that an IAEA team had requested access to the attacked facility to assess the consequences.

The agency emphasizes that such incidents pose a potential threat to nuclear safety.

Read more: Risk of nuclear catastrophe now highest since Cold War – Grossi