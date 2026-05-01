IAEA to inspect 14 substations following Russian attacks, - Shmyhal

The International Atomic Energy Agency will inspect 14 power substations in Ukraine that are critical to the stable operation of nuclear power plants.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal..

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What will be inspected

According to the prime minister, this is already the seventh IAEA mission aimed at assessing the condition of the energy infrastructure.

"The IAEA has dispatched another mission to assess the condition of Ukraine's electrical substations, which ensure the stable operation of nuclear power plants," Shmyhal said.

Experts will visit 14 high-voltage facilities that are critical to the power grid.

Read more: Risk of nuclear catastrophe now highest since Cold War – Grossi

Why is this important?

"Last winter, Russia attempted to destroy these substations, which threatened the stable operation of nuclear power plants and nuclear safety in Europe," he emphasized.

According to government estimates, such inspections help improve the stability of the power grid and prevent risks to nuclear safety.

Read more: Russia is trying to damage Ukrainian nuclear power plants, - Zelenskyy

Scale of the attacks

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russian forces have carried out 155 attacks on substations critical to the operation of the nuclear power sector.

In total, at least 127 incidents have been recorded that posed a threat to nuclear and radiation safety. These include the loss of external power supply to NPPs and direct shelling of facilities or areas near the plants.

Read more: IAEA expands missions to two more electrical substations related to Ukrainian nuclear power plants, - Grossi