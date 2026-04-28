Risk of nuclear catastrophe now highest since Cold War – Grossi

As of today, the threat of a nuclear catastrophe has reached a level not seen since the Cold War.

This was stated by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi during a speech at the 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons in New York, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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Nuclear threats

According to Grossi, the treaty has been in force for more than five decades and remains the most widely supported document in this field. He recalled that 191 countries are parties to the agreement, united by a shared responsibility.

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"This is a very special moment. The risk of a nuclear catastrophe has risen to a level not seen since the height of the Cold War. War has returned to Europe and the Middle East, while the multilateral mechanisms that ensure peace and security are under immense pressure. In today’s nuclear field, we face a dangerous confrontation, with many actors, greater risks, and less clarity," Grossi stressed.

Preventing nuclear proliferation

He emphasized that preventing nuclear proliferation "is in our shared interest, and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons is our most powerful multilateral instrument."

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"At the core of these efforts is the IAEA safeguards regime, which ensures that nuclear material is not diverted from peaceful to military use through a reliable, fair and impartial verification system," Grossi said.