Russia will respond if Finland deploys nuclear weapons on its territory, Kremlin says

Russia has said it will respond if NATO member Finland deploys nuclear weapons on its territory, claiming that such a step would make the Nordic country "more vulnerable."

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Reuters, citing a statement by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

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Russia’s reaction

A day earlier, Finland announced plans to scrap its long-standing ban on the deployment of nuclear weapons, which could open the way for their presence on the country’s territory in the event of war. Such a move is in line with NATO’s nuclear deterrence strategy.

"This statement leads to an escalation of tensions on the European continent. This statement increases Finland’s vulnerability, a vulnerability provoked by the actions of the Finnish authorities. The fact is that by deploying nuclear weapons on its territory, Finland begins to threaten us. And if Finland threatens us, we take appropriate measures," Peskov threatened.

The agency adds that Finland’s policy shift is part of broader discussions in Europe about strengthening nuclear deterrence, amid which France has proposed extending the protection of its nuclear arsenal to other allies.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said during a visit to India that the change in nuclear weapons policy was not linked to an immediate threat to the country, but was aimed at full participation in NATO nuclear planning. He stressed that Helsinki does not seek to deploy nuclear weapons on its territory, but is aligning its policy with other Nordic countries.

Background

Earlier, NATO allies France and Germany announced on 2 March plans to deepen cooperation with European partners in the area of nuclear deterrence, marking a policy shift as the continent faces growing threats from Russia and instability linked to the conflict in Iran.

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