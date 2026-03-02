France is ready to deploy nuclear weapons in European allied countries, - Macron

France has the capacity to provide its allies in Europe with strategic resources for "deployment as circumstances require."

This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron, according to Censor.NET, citing BFMTV.

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What allies?

Macron stated that France would be able to provide its European allies with strategic resources related to nuclear deterrence for "deployment as circumstances require."

In this context, he mentioned Germany, the United Kingdom — the only other country on the continent with nuclear forces — as well as the Netherlands and Poland.

"Cooperation will begin with joint exercises," Macron said.

Read more: France will increase its nuclear arsenal, - Macron

The French president said he was ready to take the path of "enhanced nuclear deterrence," which would include a "European dimension."

However, he stressed that "the final decision will not be a joint one" and will "always" remain in the hands of the head of state.

Coordination Group on Nuclear Weapons

Subsequently, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that France and Germany had established a coordination group on nuclear weapons to cooperate on nuclear deterrence issues.

"Emmanuel Macron and I have established a nuclear steering group in which we coordinate on deterrence issues. We intend to take concrete steps before the end of this year, including conventional German participation in French nuclear exercises," Merz wrote on social media Х.

Read more: Europe considers creating its own nuclear deterrent amid uncertainty with U.S. - Bloomberg

What preceded it?