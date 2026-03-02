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France will increase its nuclear arsenal, - Macron

Macron wants to increase nuclear arsenal: what is known?

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced his intention to increase the country's nuclear arsenal.

He made this statement during the presentation of a new nuclear doctrine, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"I have ordered that we increase the number of nuclear warheads in our arsenal... we will no longer communicate on the figures regarding our nuclear arsenal," he said

The French leader added: "In order to be free, we must be feared. In order to be feared, we have to be powerful."

According to him, Germany, Great Britain and France will work together to develop long-range missiles.

Read more: Ukraine and France to launch Brave France initiative to support defence startups

What preceded it?

Read more: "I am sceptical about peace in Ukraine in short term," Macron

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