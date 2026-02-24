"I am sceptical about peace in Ukraine in short term," Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed skepticism about the success of the peace talks in Ukraine, which are currently being held between Ukraine, the US, and Russia.

He made this statement on February 24 during a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing," according to Censor.NET.

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The French president also called for more support for Ukraine, stressing that the €90 billion loan should be paid out as soon as possible.

He also mentioned the need for new sanctions against Russia, including its "shadow fleet," in order to "destroy its business model."

Macron agreed with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement regarding the successes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the battlefield. "Militarily, economically, and strategically, you have defeated the Russians at this moment." According to him, in such conditions, it is necessary to continue supporting Ukraine, in particular within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing, the G7 countries. "As for requests regarding air defense, we have also heard them," Macron said, addressing Zelenskyy.

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