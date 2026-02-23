Head of Russian delegation Medinsky did not give history lessons during negotiations with Ukraine, - Budanov
The head of the Presidential Office, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that during the trilateral talks in Geneva, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, did not give any history lessons, and that Ukraine is focused on diplomacy on the path to peace.
He made this statement in comments to journalists, according to Censor.NET.
The role of Medinsky
"No. There was only one historical example, and it was quite interesting," he noted.
Budanov added that his comment was brief and took only a few minutes.
General information about negotiations with the Russian Federation
According to him, Ukraine's attention is focused on peace talks, which should not only end the war but also prevent a recurrence of Russian aggression.
"It's no secret that the negotiations are not easy, but we are definitely moving forward and approaching the moment when all parties will need to make final decisions –– whether to continue this war or move towards peace. I hope that justice will prevail. Thanks to the diplomatic efforts and support of our partners, primarily the US, we are getting closer to a result step by step," Budanov added.
What preceded it?
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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had accepted the US proposal to hold another round of talks next week on ending the war with Russia.
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On Saturday, January 24, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On February 4 and 5, the following trilateral meetings were held in Abu Dhabi as part of the peace talks.
- February 17 marked the end of the first day of trilateral talks in Geneva.
- Special Representative Witkoff reported significant progress.
- On February 18, the second day of negotiations took place in Geneva.
- Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky held a separate meeting after the main round of trilateral talks in Geneva on February 18.
- The White House stated that significant progress was made by both sides in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict during the trilateral talks in Geneva on February 17-18.
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