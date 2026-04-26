Zelenskyy and Grossi attended opening of exhibition at ’Chornobyl’ museum. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, took part in the opening of a new permanent exhibition at the National Museum "Chornobyl": "Chernobyl: People and Meanings".

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, reports Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The occupation of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant

Zelenskyy emphasised that it is important to remember the damage caused by Russia during the occupation of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant and the threat that Russian shelling poses to global nuclear safety.

"I am grateful to the staff of the ‘Chernobyl’ museum for this important work and for preserving the memory of the disaster at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. My deepest gratitude goes to all those who responded to this disaster," the president said.

Read more: Over 90 flights by Russian UAVs have been recorded near Chornobyl sarcophagus, — Kravchenko

The situation with the containment

In addition, Zelenskyy heard a report from Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, on the work carried out to address the consequences of the Russian drone strike on the containment structure on 14 February 2025 and the importance of continued support from partners.