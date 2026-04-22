Over 90 flights by Russian UAVs have been recorded near Chornobyl sarcophagus, — Kravchenko
Since the start of the invasion, at least 92 Russian drone flights have been recorded in the immediate vicinity of the protective structure above the fourth power unit.
These statistics were cited by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko in an interview with Reuters, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
The Prosecutor General said that the number of drones could be much higher, as some drones have not been detected, and some flight paths correspond to multiple UAVs.
Even an accidental crash or technical malfunction of a drone in this zone poses a threat to the integrity of the "Shelter" facility.
What happened before?
- As a reminder, on the night of February 13–14, 2025, a Russian strike drone carrying a high-explosive warhead struck the New Safe Confinement, which covers the old sarcophagus and the destroyed Reactor No. 4 at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.
- As a result of the Russian drone attack, the integrity of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant's outer shell was compromised, and equipment in the crane maintenance garage was damaged.
- Following the "Shahed" strike, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated 1.5 billion hryvnias to maintain the safety of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant's shelter.
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