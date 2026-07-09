Zelenskyy announces launch of Freya project: Ukraine wants to create its own analogue of Patriot

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the first meeting dedicated to the project of the Ukrainian anti-ballistic system Freya would take place in France in the coming days. European leaders and defense companies are expected to be involved in the discussion to launch joint production of the new air defense system.

As Censor.NET reports, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this while speaking with journalists.

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Freya is an analogue of Patriot

"This project is our anti-ballistic system, which should be an analogue in terms of shooting down ballistic targets, an analogue of Patriot, but a system that is more mass-produced and cheaper. At least, that is the task I formulated for our manufacturers. This is a European model. Our first meeting in this direction will be in France. It will take place soon," he said, answering journalists' questions.

According to him, European leaders will be presented with a plan. If they and their production capacities support Freya, the project "will come to life in the near future."

"Goal No. 1 is anti-ballistics. Freya can help Ukraine first and foremost. We will then close Ukraine's skies with our own capabilities, and we will also share them with our partners," the president said.

European partners are needed for rapid implementation

Zelenskyy noted that to create a Ukrainian anti-ballistic system quickly, European partners are needed, as they have production of "those things" that Ukraine does not yet have. According to him, eight countries could help build the anti-ballistic system.

"I very much count on the success of this project. If our partners support us in the coming days and weeks, this will be a great help and a major breakthrough for Ukraine's defense-industrial complex," he added.

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