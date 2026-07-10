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News UAV attack on oil refinery of Russia
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We must admit Russia has fuel shortage due to UAV "hits" on refineries – Russian Deputy PM Novak

Novak admits Ukrainian strikes caused Russia’s fuel shortage

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has admitted that Russia is facing a fuel shortage due to Ukrainian Defence Forces strikes on oil refineries.

He made the statement to Russian propagandists, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"We must acknowledge that there are problems (in the fuel market) and there is a shortage, which is why we are seeing queues. Sometimes petrol stations also operate intermittently. The shortage (arose) for understandable reasons, because our oil refineries are being partially taken offline for repairs due to (drone) strikes," he said.

Read more: Trump on Ukraine’s strikes deep inside Russia: It’s escalation that can help lead to end of war

Background

Earlier, Russian propaganda media claimed that demand for fuel in Russia had risen by approximately one-third due to "panic buying," placing petrol stations under increased strain.

Dictator Putin also acknowledged the fuel crisis in Russia, which emerged following Ukrainian Defence Forces strikes on Russian oil refineries.

Watch more: After strike on oil refinery in Tatarstan, Russians line up in kilometer-long queues at gas stations. VIDEO

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