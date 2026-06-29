Putin has acknowledged fuel shortage and queues at petrol stations in Russian Federation: ban on diesel exports is under discussion

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has acknowledged the fuel crisis in Russia, which arose following strikes by the Ukrainian Defence Forces on Russian oil refineries.

He made this statement at a meeting on ensuring fuel supplies to the domestic market, according to Russian propaganda agencies, as reported by Censor.NET.

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What did Putin say?

The Russian dictator claims that the largest refineries are operating at full capacity. At the same time, he called for "minimising the consequences" of Ukrainian strikes on Russia’s oil and gas sector.

The Kremlin leader also stated that petrol reserves in Russia allegedly stand at 1.7 million tonnes. However, Russia has begun to draw on its reserves, the total level of which, according to Putin, is almost the same as last year.

"Petrol reserves currently stand at 1.7 million tonnes, which is practically the same as the level for the same period last year. There has been a slight decrease – just 4 per cent," Putin claimed.

At the same time, the Russian dictator acknowledged that there are queues at petrol stations and that certain grades of petrol are not always available.

He also noted that a temporary ban on the export of petrol and aviation fuel is currently in place, and the possibility of a complete ban on diesel fuel exports is under discussion.

Against the backdrop of fuel shortages, Putin has instructed that systematic measures be taken to stabilise the Russian fuel market.

"This involves both increasing supply and the need to maintain economically justified fuel prices," said the Russian leader.

Read more: Residents of the Russian capital are queuing at petrol stations: "It’s nightmare, just look at what’s happening in Moscow. I thought this trouble wouldn’t reach us.". VIDEO

Background

As a reminder, Censor.NET previously reported:

The Russian airline "Azimut" has announced a serious crisis in the Russian aviation fuel market and has appealed to the Association of Air Transport Operators (AEVT) to request urgent intervention from the Ministry of Energy.

A number of regions in Siberia have begun imposing restrictions on the sale of petrol and diesel due to market shortages.

In occupied Crimea, the supply of fuel has been completely halted, whether paid for in cash or by bank transfer, or via vouchers for individuals and businesses.

The fuel shortage in Russia is rapidly worsening. Restrictions on the supply of petrol for private vehicles are already in place in 53 regions of the country, as well as in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

It has also been reported that a petrol shortage has arisen in four districts of Russia’s Tomsk Oblast, leading to restrictions on its sale at petrol stations.

Read more: "State of heightened alert" has been declared in Irkutsk Region of Russian Federation due to fuel shortage