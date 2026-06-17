Gasoline shortage has begun in 53 regions of Russia: gas stations are limiting fuel sales, - Russian media
The fuel shortage in Russia is rapidly worsening. Restrictions on gasoline sales for private vehicles are already in effect in 53 regions of the country, as well as in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, Russian media outlets, including The Moscow Times, are reporting on this.
Gasoline is sold only in tanks
In one-third of Russian regions, drivers are allowed to fill up no more than a full tank or up to 50 liters of gasoline per refueling.
In addition, major gas station chains such as "Rosneft", "Bashneft", and TNK have banned the sale of gasoline in jerry cans.
The same restrictions are in effect in the temporarily occupied Crimea, Sevastopol, and parts of the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions.
A shortage arose following strikes on oil refineries
The publication notes that fuel shortages resulted from systematic strikes by Ukrainian drones on Russian oil refineries.
By the end of spring, some of the large oil refineries in central Russia had reduced production or completely suspended operations.
According to estimates by Energy Intelligence analysts, nearly one-third of Russia’s refining capacity—about 2.14 million barrels per day—is currently idle.
In early June, the country’s oil refining volumes fell below four million barrels per day. This is the lowest figure in the last 21 years.
Fuel prices are rising rapidly
Amid a shortage, wholesale fuel prices have risen sharply.
Since the beginning of the year, the price of AI-92 gasoline has risen by 30%, AI-95 by 33%, and diesel fuel by 40%.
The Federal Antimonopoly Service of the Russian Federation has reported increased activity by speculators who are buying up available fuel supplies on a massive scale.
Analysts at Energy Intelligence predict that the current situation could escalate into the largest fuel crisis in modern Russian history.
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