Outraged Russian man from Novorossiysk: "We’ve learnt to live without water, without electricity, without internet, but, f#ck, without petrol, how f#ck are we supposed to live?". VIDEO

Following the occupation of Crimea, a widespread fuel and infrastructure crisis has engulfed the coastal regions of the Russian Federation itself. In particular, in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, local residents are complaining about a complete lack of motor fuel at petrol stations and regular cuts to basic utilities.

According to Censor.NET, an emotional video message from a resident of Novorossiysk has appeared online, in which he describes, in foul language, the real state of living conditions in the city. The Russian man notes that the population has already become accustomed to the constant lack of water, electricity and the internet, but the disappearance of fuel has completely paralysed the city.

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According to the author of the video, he was forced to drive round numerous petrol stations but was unable to find any petrol.

"Well, f#ck it, we’ve learnt to live without water in Novorossiysk, f#ck, we’ve learnt to live without electricity, we’ve learnt to live without the internet, f#ck, without all that shit, we adapt to everything, but, f#ck, without petrol, how the f#ck are we supposed to live at all? There’s no petrol at a single petrol station, what the f#ck are we supposed to do? What life hacks are there for living without petrol? What app do we need to download, for f#ck’s sake? How do we f#ck the system? I’m already at my wits’ end, to be honest. I’ve driven round seven petrol stations, there isn’t a single one in the city with petrol," the Russian man rages.

Read more: Gasoline sales restricted in Moscow, - Russian media

Warning! Strong language!

Watch more: Russian woman on situation in Crimea: "There’s no petrol, huge traffic jams on the bridge, and trains aren’t running. We’ve decided to return to Moscow". VIDEO