Russian Federation disguises fuel trucks as civilian transport due to Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes on logistics in Crimea, - Navy

Due to regular strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on logistics routes in the occupied territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, Russian troops have begun disguising fuel tankers as civilian vehicles.

According to Censor.NET, citing a report by Ukrinform, this was announced on television by Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy.

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The Ukrainian Armed Forces are systematically targeting Russian logistics

When asked to what extent the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been systematically disrupting logistics on the route to Crimea, Pletenchuk said: "Quite systematically. So much so that the enemy is resorting to camouflage measures. It has gotten to the point where they are even constructing superstructures on fuel tankers to disguise them as civilian vehicles, and there is even information that they have begun using vehicles intended for transporting food products, such as milk, for this purpose."

A spokesperson for the Navy also noted that the Russians are not using the Crimean Bridge to transport fuel tankers. According to him, the ferries are also unsuitable for such transport due to the damage they have sustained.

For military purposes, fuel is currently available on the occupied peninsula

At the same time, Pletenchuk noted that there is currently enough fuel on the occupied peninsula for military purposes.

"If we focus on the aspect that directly concerns us, we can see—at least for now—that military aviation remains active. Boats are also being deployed, but then again, of course, the enemy, with its extensive and well-developed military infrastructure, has the resources to do so. This is a long-term game, and in any case, I am confident that at some point we will be able to observe a decrease in enemy activity directly in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The question is, how will this manifest itself?" the Navy spokesperson concluded.