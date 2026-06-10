Up to 15 tanks damaged: consequences of strikes on Grushovaya oil terminal in Novorossiysk. PHOTOS

Up to 15 storage tanks were damaged as a result of strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the "Grushovaya" oil depot in Novorossiysk.

According to Censor.NET, the photos were released by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

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Details

"Four to five fuel tanks were destroyed or damaged following a Ukrainian strike on June 8. In total, 10 to 15 tanks were damaged in two consecutive attacks—Ukraine had carried out the previous strike on May 25," the publication reports.





Watch more: Oil depot in Russia’s Labinsk burns for second day in row, with dozens of fuel tanks on fire. VIDEO

What happened before?

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the "Grushovaya" oil depot in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, located near the village of Grushovaya Balka, had been struck.

The oil depot is part of the "Sheskharis" transshipment complex—the terminus of the main oil pipelines in southern Russia.

The facility handles the receipt, accumulation, storage, and transshipment of crude oil and petroleum products through the seaport of Novorossiysk. The total capacity of the complex’s tank farm is approximately 1.4 million cubic meters, with the Grushovaya site bearing the bulk of the storage load.

Read more: Oil depots in Crimea and FSB command post in Belgorod region have been hit, - General Staff