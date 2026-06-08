Oil depots in Crimea and FSB command post in Belgorod region have been hit, - General Staff

On the night of June 7, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the "Semykolozianska" oil depot near the village of Lenine in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. A fire was reported on the premises.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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Strikes on Crimea

The "Semykolodezianska" oil depot is one of the largest storage and transshipment centers for petroleum products in the eastern part of the Crimean Peninsula. The facility is used to stockpile fuel and meet the needs of the Russian military contingent.

Read more: Drones attacked Zuivska Thermal Power Station in occupied Donetsk region: there is power cut. Railways in Luhansk region and oil depot in Crimea have been hit, - media. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Ukrainian troops also struck an oil depot in the Feodosia area of the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

The Feodosia oil depot is the largest oil transshipment complex in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The facility has the capacity to handle up to 10–12 million tons of petroleum products per year. Its infrastructure ensures the reception, storage, and distribution of petroleum products for the needs of the aggressor state’s military units.

Strike on the Belgorod Region

In addition, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a command post of the Russian Federation’s FSB in the Volokonovka area of the Belgorod region.

Read more: Special Operations Forces have struck oil storage facilities in Crimea: oil depot and terminal have been hit. VIDEO

Strikes on the occupied territory

In addition, the Defense Forces struck an enemy ammunition depot near Svobodne in the Donetsk region.

Strikes were also carried out against areas where occupying forces were concentrated near Shchastia in the Luhansk region and Blahodatne in the Donetsk region.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to systematically undermine the Russian aggressor's ability to wage war against Ukraine and inflict losses on its military capabilities," the General Staff emphasizes.