Drones attacked Zuivska Thermal Power Station in occupied Donetsk region: there is power cut. Railways in Luhansk region and oil depot in Crimea have been hit, - media. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of Saturday, 6 June 2026, drones struck several targets in the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation. The targets included a thermal power station, railway infrastructure in the Donbas, and a fuel depot in Crimea.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Telegram channels Exilenova+and "Krymsky Veter".

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Strikes on the occupied Donbas

As noted, drones likely struck the Zuivska TPP in the Donetsk region. A fire broke out there.

See more: Russian drone destroyed 10 pieces of road machinery during road repairs, - Ministry of Development. PHOTOS





According to reports circulating on social media and local public groups, power cuts occurred in several settlements in the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region following the drone attack. It is reported that residents of Makiivka, Khartsyzsk, Yenakiieve, Debaltseve, and Kirovsk may have been left without power.

In addition, a fire broke out near the occupied town of Chystiakove. The railway infrastructure was hit.

UAVs also struck railway infrastructure in the Luhansk region. Furthermore, substations are on fire there as a result of the strikes.

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Strikes on Crimea

A fire has been reported at the Semikolodyazhensk oil depot in the village of Lenine in eastern Crimea, which came under attack last night.