The Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had an extremely successful night, delivering massive and precise strikes against vital military and logistical targets of the Russian occupiers deep within their operational rear. According to Censor.NET, on the night of 4 June, USF units targeted a wide range of the enemy’s high-value equipment and infrastructure in Crimea, the Kherson region and the Donetsk region.

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The biggest prize of the night was a Russian ‘Svitlyak’-class (Project 10410) border patrol vessel, which was in the vicinity of the settlement of Yurkine in occupied Crimea. This 49.5-metre vessel, with a crew of 28, was carrying out tasks to monitor ports and establish a tactical line of air defence and anti-submarine defence. Furthermore, the scale of the Ukrainian drones’ night-time combat operations is impressive:

The "Pantsir-S1" air defence system was destroyed by a unit of the 1st Operational Centre of the USF in the vicinity of the village of Strilkove in the Kherson region;

RSBN-4N short-range navigation radio system — disabled in the city of Saky (Crimea);

Enemy locomotives — attacked by fighters of the 413th Separate Regiment "Raid" of USF in the settlements of Vladyslavivka and Rozdolne in Crimea;

Transformers — blown up by a unit of the 20th Separate Brigade of USF "K-2" in the settlements of Bulavynske and Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk Oblast;

Fuel tanks — struck by crews of the 1st USF Operational Centre in the temporarily occupied city of Makiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

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