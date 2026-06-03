Marines from 34th Brigade have declared ’red zone’ for occupiers on left bank of Kherson region. VIDEO

Marines from the 34th Separate Brigade have expanded the area covered by drone strikes in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region and declared a number of settlements a ‘red zone’ for Russian troops.

According to Censor.NET, the areas around the settlements of Radensk, Velyki Kopani and Kostohryzove are now under round-the-clock aerial surveillance by Ukrainian drone operators.

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The unit notes that a systematic hunt for Russian equipment, transport and personnel of the occupying forces has begun in these areas.

For the enemy, these settlements have effectively become a danger zone where any movement can be detected and targeted.

The marines have also appealed to local residents remaining in the temporarily occupied territory to exercise the utmost caution when moving about, particularly on main roads.

The video was released by fighters of the 34th Separate Marine Brigade on their Telegram channel.

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