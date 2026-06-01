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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Situation in the Donetsk region Results of Unmanned Systems Forces units’ operations Strikes on Russian logistics
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Operators of 413th "Raid" Regiment hit occupiers’ military infrastructure in rear in Donetsk Oblast. VIDEO

Operators of the 413th "Raid" Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces carried out a series of strikes on important logistics facilities of the Russian occupation forces in the operational rear in Donetsk Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian drone operators targeted logistics depots and enemy unit positions used to build up personnel, ammunition, and resources for further assault operations.

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Among the targets hit:

  • a logistics depot of the 36th Motor Rifle Brigade and other units of Russia’s 29th Army near Buhas and Novoselivka;
  • a logistics depot of Russia’s 51st Army near temporarily occupied Dokuchaievsk;
  • logistics depots and a temporary deployment site of the 2nd Battalion of the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet near Syhnalne.

It is noted that all the facilities hit were located near important roads and railway routes that the enemy actively used to supply its groupings on the front.

Footage of the combat work was released by servicemen of the 413th "Raid" Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces on their Telegram channel.

Watch more: Ukrainian drones destroy Russian occupiers’ supply column 100 kilometers from front line. VIDEO

Watch more: Aftermath of drone attack on Grushovaya oil depot in Novorossiysk. SATELLITE IMAGES

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Russian Army (11947) elimination (7405) Donetsk region (5813) logistics (56) drones (4683) Unmanned Systems Forces (357)
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