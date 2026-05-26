Ukrainian drones destroy Russian occupiers’ supply column 100 kilometers from front line. VIDEO

Ukrainian attack UAVs are demonstrating their ability to effectively cut the enemy’s logistical supply lines deep in its rear, creating serious problems for the supply of the occupiers’ forward units.

According to Censor.NET, footage from objective control has appeared online, showing the aftermath of the destruction of another column of Russian military equipment.

It is noted that the successful fire damage was inflicted at a distance of about 100 kilometers from the front line.

A supply group consisting of three trucks, likely carrying ammunition or materiel, and one UAZ escort vehicle, known as a Bukhanka, came under attack by Ukrainian drones.

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See also: Drone operators from the 412th Nemesis Brigade struck five lorries carrying ammunition and food supplies for the occupiers in Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO