Russian drone destroyed 10 pieces of road machinery during road repairs, - Ministry of Development. PHOTOS

Russian forces launched a drone attack on a roadworks site, destroying 10 pieces of specialist equipment. Fortunately, the workers carrying out the road repairs were unharmed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine.

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Drone attack on road workers

"Today, an enemy drone struck a roadworks site. The attack destroyed 10 pieces of road machinery. Fortunately, the workers were unharmed," the statement reads.

The road workers who were targeted were repairing roads and ensuring transport links for communities, humanitarian transport and defence needs.

Watch more: Drones attack, cars burn, traffic is restricted: what M-14 road between Kherson and Mykolaiv looks like. VIDEO

Despite the danger, road works continue

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, dozens of road workers have been injured while carrying out their duties. Sadly, there have also been fatalities.

Despite the constant danger, road works continue. Following the completion of major repairs related to the aftermath of the winter period, particular attention is being focused on frontline routes and roads that are critical for logistics and the supply of the Defence Forces.

The Ministry thanked all road workers for their professional work, resilience and dedication to their cause.

Read more: Occupiers are repairing roads in TOT to improve military logistics - NRC









