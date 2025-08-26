Drones attack, cars burn, traffic is restricted: what M-14 road between Kherson and Mykolaiv looks like. VIDEO

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reports high activity of Russian drones along the M-14 motorway connecting Kherson and Mykolaiv. According to Censor.NET, due to the threat of shelling, residents are urged not to use this road unless necessary. If enemy drones are spotted, the road will be temporarily closed - drivers are advised to plan their routes in advance and choose alternative routes if possible.

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the RMA, measures are being taken together with the military to stabilise the situation. A video circulating on social media shows the wreckage of drones, damaged cars and one burning car travelling on the M-14 road.

