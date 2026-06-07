Special Operations Forces have struck oil storage facilities in Crimea: oil depot and terminal have been hit. VIDEO

Middle-strike units of the Special Operations Forces struck the Semikolodezanskaya oil depot and an oil terminal in occupied Crimea on the night of 7 June.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Special Operations Forces press centre.

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Strike on the oil depot

As noted, the Semikolodezanskaya oil depot in the village of Yedi-Kuyu, which the occupiers call Lenine, is located approximately 200 kilometres from the front line. The occupying forces use it as a transhipment point for the storage and transport of fuel oil, diesel fuel, bitumen, etc.

This oil depot houses nine tanks with capacities ranging from 700 to 3,000 cubic metres. Tanker lorries are loaded there and transported across Crimea and other occupied territories of Ukraine to supply the enemy forces.

Read more: Drones attacked Zuivska Thermal Power Station in occupied Donetsk region: there is power cut. Railways in Luhansk region and oil depot in Crimea have been hit, - media. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Strike on Feodosia

It is also noted that Ukrainian drones struck a maritime oil terminal in Feodosia, 250 km from the LBT. The facility houses seven fuel tanks with capacities of 10,000 and 20,000 cubic metres.

The terminal is a multifunctional complex for the transhipment of oil and petroleum products from

rail tankers to seagoing vessels. The occupiers use this complex to supply occupied Crimea with fuel in the event of emergencies on the peninsula.

"Striking the enemy’s oil refining infrastructure reduces its economic and logistical capabilities. Special Operations Forces continue asymmetric operations to strategically weaken the enemy’s ability to wage war against Ukraine.

Watch more: Drone operators of 412th Nemesis Brigade hit Crimea’s largest oil terminal in Feodosia. VIDEO