Gasoline sales restricted in Moscow, - Russian media
A major gas station chain has imposed limits on the amount of gasoline a single customer can purchase in Moscow.
The publication "Vazhnye Istorii" reports on this, according to Censor.NET.
Details
Starting May 30, a single customer may purchase no more than 60 liters of gasoline and no more than 100 liters of diesel fuel.
At the same time, they noted that this was "temporary."
Lukoil gas stations have also stopped selling more than 100 liters of gasoline to a single customer.
Gazprom stations have stopped selling more than 100–150 liters of any type of fuel. Representatives of Tatneft and Rosneft stated that the companies have not imposed any restrictions, but such limits may be introduced at some gas stations.
The restrictions do not apply only to Moscow
It was previously reported that gas stations in Belgorod have stopped selling AI-92 in jerry cans and are refusing to fill cars to capacity.
In the Kursk region, the sale of AI-92 in jerry cans has been suspended, and the sale of AI-95 has been limited to 20 liters per vehicle.
In the occupied Luhansk region, sales of AI-92 and AI-95 have also been limited to 20 liters per person.
What happened before?
- As a reminder, the fuel shortage on the occupied peninsula is the result of regular and successful strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on Russian oil depots, refineries, and the occupiers’ logistics hubs.
- On the night of May 30, the 412th Nemesis Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces struck a maritime oil terminal in occupied Feodosia. This was reported by Robert ("Madyar") Brovdi, commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces.
- Just the day before, starting on May 30, the invaders had tried to quell the panic by limiting sales of A-95 to 20 liters per day; however, within 24 hours, the situation had spiraled completely out of control, forcing the occupying authorities to revert to the Soviet-style "ration coupons."
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