A major gas station chain has imposed limits on the amount of gasoline a single customer can purchase in Moscow.

The publication "Vazhnye Istorii" reports on this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Starting May 30, a single customer may purchase no more than 60 liters of gasoline and no more than 100 liters of diesel fuel.

At the same time, they noted that this was "temporary."

Lukoil gas stations have also stopped selling more than 100 liters of gasoline to a single customer.

Gazprom stations have stopped selling more than 100–150 liters of any type of fuel. Representatives of Tatneft and Rosneft stated that the companies have not imposed any restrictions, but such limits may be introduced at some gas stations.

The restrictions do not apply only to Moscow

It was previously reported that gas stations in Belgorod have stopped selling AI-92 in jerry cans and are refusing to fill cars to capacity.

In the Kursk region, the sale of AI-92 in jerry cans has been suspended, and the sale of AI-95 has been limited to 20 liters per vehicle.

In the occupied Luhansk region, sales of AI-92 and AI-95 have also been limited to 20 liters per person.

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