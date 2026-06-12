Russian woman on situation in Crimea: "There’s no petrol, huge traffic jams on the bridge, and trains aren’t running. We’ve decided to return to Moscow". VIDEO

A video message has appeared online from a Russian citizen who has described in detail the critical humanitarian and logistical situation in the temporarily occupied Crimea. Due to regular strikes on the invaders’ military and infrastructure facilities on the peninsula, a severe fuel shortage has begun, and passenger train services have come to a complete standstill.

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According to Censor.NET, the Russian woman, who had previously moved to Crimea, announced her decision to evacuate urgently back to Moscow. She said that due to the collapse of logistics, prices on the peninsula had skyrocketed, and it had become impossible to continue any commercial activity.

The woman emphasised that huge traffic jams have formed on the Kerch Bridge, and rail services have been completely paralysed.

"I think it’s no secret to anyone that things aren’t going well in Crimea at the moment. It’s becoming harder to transport anything out of there; logistics are suffering badly, and everything is very expensive. There’s been no petrol for quite some time now. We’ve decided to return to Moscow. We’re currently transporting all our equipment. I went ahead to prepare the place we’re moving to. While I was here, passenger train services were suspended. My husband is there at the moment; he’ll be trying to send everything over. We have a little petrol left to get out of there with the remaining belongings and the animals. We have a whole menagerie there – a cat, a dog. I thought I’d get everything ready, come back, and we’d pack up and leave together. But, apparently, that’s not going to happen," said the Russian woman.

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