Ukraine will isolate Crimea in near future – USF commander Madyar

Ukraine aims to isolate temporarily occupied Crimea in the near future by bringing the Novorossiya highway, a key logistics route for the Russian army, under full control.

This was stated by Major Robert Brovdi (Madyar), commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, in an exclusive interview with Reuters, Censor.NET informs.

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New USF campaign

Brovdi said that over the past month, drone operations have reduced traffic on the Novorossiya highway, a key supply route for Russian troops through the temporarily occupied south of Ukraine to Crimea, by more than two-thirds. In another month, Ukraine will gain full fire control over this road, he added.

According to him, intensive attacks by Ukrainian drones have already forced the occupation authorities to introduce fuel limits on the peninsula.

"We will isolate Crimea in the near future," Brovdi said.

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Painful losses for the enemy

Brovdi described strikes on Russian vehicles on the unprotected highway as "as easy as hunting partridges in an open field." According to him, one of the strategic goals is to force Moscow to withdraw troops rather than advance.

"We will create conditions under which it will be extremely difficult for military personnel and defence industry workers to remain in Crimea and in the temporarily occupied territories, as well as to use access routes to them," the military officer stressed.

By systematically striking Russian military personnel, oil facilities, and weapons production, Brovdi hopes to inflict losses painful enough to undermine Moscow’s ability and willingness to continue the war.

At the same time, he stressed that Ukraine has not struck and will not strike directly at the civilian population or civilian facilities either in the territories temporarily occupied by Russia or on its own territory.

Read more: In one year, Unmanned Systems Forces hit Russian targets worth $40 billion – Zelenskyy