In one year, Unmanned Systems Forces hit Russian targets worth $40 billion – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in the year since the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (USF of AFU) were created, they have hit Russian targets of various levels worth almost $40 billion.

The head of state said this in his evening address on June 10, Censor.NET informs.

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Successes of the Unmanned Systems Forces

According to the head of state, it was Ukraine that created the Unmanned Systems Forces for the first time in the world and is developing them to the maximum extent. The Unmanned Systems Forces have become one of the key elements of modern warfare and make it possible to achieve objectives that were previously unattainable or required significantly greater resources.

"It was Ukrainians who proved that, thanks to technology, thanks to our creativity and courage, we can change the war — we can achieve goals that were previously either completely unattainable for conventional weapons or extremely difficult to achieve and required an enormous expenditure of resources. In just one year since the creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces grouping, Russian targets of various levels worth almost $40 billion have already been hit," he said.

Watch more: 25 oil facilities hit by UAV forces in 40 days, - Commander Madyar. VIDEO

Strikes on Russian logistics

"The most important thing is that these are different types of strikes, and each one adds to our ability to save lives. The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces are truly a model for many other armies," Zelenskyy stressed.

He noted that Russian military logistics across the entire depth of the temporarily occupied territory are now within reach of Ukrainian drones.

"Russian border areas are also feeling our impact. The enemy feels this, and we will increase it. We will further strengthen the Unmanned Systems Forces," the President added.

Read more: Ukraine to mark Day of AFU Unmanned Systems Forces on June 11

Exactly one year ago, on June 11, 2025, the Unmanned Systems Forces Grouping was created, comprising 12 combat units.

Brovdi cited the unit’s results over this period: 350,000 enemy targets hit and 100,000 Russian servicemen eliminated.

Initially, the Unmanned Systems Forces were headed by Vadym Sukharevskyi, and on June 3, 2025, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi became commander.

Watch more: Unmanned Systems Forces hit Rubicon command and observation post, radars, logistics and enemy energy infrastructure in occupied territories. VIDEO