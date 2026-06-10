Ukraine to mark Day of AFU Unmanned Systems Forces on June 11

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has established the Day of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It will now be marked annually on June 11.

Decree No. 485/2026 appeared on the website of the Office of the President, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

The decision was made in view of the role of the Unmanned Systems Forces "in the fight for Ukraine's freedom, independence, and territorial integrity," as well as to launch new military traditions. The decree enters into force from the day of its publication.

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More about the USF

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commented on the establishment of an official holiday in honor of his unit.

Exactly one year ago, on June 11, 2025, the Unmanned Systems Forces Grouping was created, comprising 12 combat units.

Brovdi cited the unit’s results over this period: 350,000 enemy targets hit and 100,000 Russian servicemen eliminated.

Initially, the Unmanned Systems Forces were headed by Vadym Sukharevskyi, and on June 3, 2025, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi became commander.

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