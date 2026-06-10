FSB eliminated Russian officer who reported to Putin on capture of Siversk and "crimes" of Ukrainian Armed Forces. VIDEO

Operators from the 20th "K-2" Unmanned Systems Brigade eliminated Naran Ochir-Goryaev, a Russian officer and native of Kalmykia, who had reported to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the capture of Siversk in the Donetsk region.

A video showing the moment the occupier was struck was shared by USF Commander Robert (Madiar) Brovdi, reports Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Madyar confirmed that the occupier was eliminated on the night of 3–4 June on the outskirts of Siversk in the Donetsk region. He also published a video showing the moment an FPV drone struck the vehicle in which Ochir-Goryaev was travelling.

"The Kalmyk has made it to Kyiv. Retribution for Siversk, in a package. You’d have to be delusional to call the DPR’s evacuation points ‘Kyiv’. Lick your wounds, you worms, not Kyiv," commented the USF commander.

Watch more: Wounded occupier, noticing Ukrainian drone, committed suicide with gunshot to head in Sumy direction. VIDEO 18+

More on the occupier

The death of Ochir-Goryaev was reported on 5 June by the head of Kalmykia, Batu Khasikov, without specifying the circumstances.

As reported by Russian media, before the war, Ochir-Goryaev served in the traffic police; after 2022, he took part in the battles for Soledar and Siversk. He was awarded the title of "Hero of Russia" in December 2025.

He gained popularity on 19 December 2025 during Putin’s live broadcast. Ochir-Goryaev spoke about the capture of Siversk: he claimed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had allegedly shot civilians in the city, and that locals were "secretly listening to Russian radio and waiting for Russia". Putin addressed him several times during the programme. After the live broadcast, Putin took him along to a meeting with volunteers.