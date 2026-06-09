Unmanned Systems Forces hit Rubicon command and observation post, radars, logistics and enemy energy infrastructure in occupied territories. VIDEO

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine’s Armed Forces struck a number of enemy military and infrastructure facilities in temporarily occupied territories on the night of June 9.

As reported by Censor.NET, USF units targeted 36 sites in the enemy’s operational depth, hitting command posts, radar stations, logistics facilities, fuel and energy infrastructure.

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Details of the targets hit

In particular, in the Zaporizhzhia region, operators of the 9th Kairos Battalion of the 414th Magyar’s Birds Brigade and fighters of the 1st Separate Center struck two P-18 Terek radar stations.

In the Donetsk region, operators of the 412th Nemesis Brigade struck the command and observation post of the Rubicon UAV unit. Fighters of the 1st Separate Center also hit a temporary deployment point of personnel of Russia’s 228th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 90th Tank Division.

In addition, USF units, together with the 20th K-2 Brigade, the 427th Rarog Brigade, the 9th Kairos Battalion and the Phoenix unmanned aerial systems border guard unit, struck nine electrical substations that supported the operation of the occupiers’ military infrastructure.

In the Luhansk region, operators of the 20th K-2 Brigade struck tanks containing fuel and lubricants, while in occupied Luhansk, fighters of the 1st Separate Center hit gas infrastructure facilities used to meet the needs of Russian troops.

Operators of Detachment 13 of the 414th Magyar’s Birds Brigade, the 20th K-2 Brigade and the Phoenix unit also targeted enemy logistics facilities in temporarily occupied territories.

The Unmanned Systems Forces noted that systematic strikes on radar systems, command posts, personnel deployment sites, logistics hubs, as well as energy, gas and fuel infrastructure significantly reduce the enemy’s ability to supply its troops, command units and maintain the intensity of combat operations.

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