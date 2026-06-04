In the year since their creation, the Unmanned Systems Forces have eliminated more than 100,000 Russian troops.

This was reported by USF Commander Robert "Madyar" Brovdi.

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"Today, 4 June 2026, 358 days since the creation of the USF grouping (11 June 2025), the Birds have crossed the mark of 100,000 enemy biomass carcasses in confirmed irrecoverable and sanitary losses (verified in the Delta military situational awareness system, where data and evidence for each mission are stored). A detailed annual Tally is available via the link," Madyar wrote.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,368,040 (+1,130 in the last 24 hours), 11,974 tanks, 43,172 artillery systems, 24,673 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

He noted that this figure refers only to enemy personnel. Overall, the USF has destroyed more than 350,000 targets in a year.

"The Unmanned Systems Forces grouping was created on 11 June 2025 by the first order signed by the newly appointed USF commander, comprising 12 units. A total of 350,000 verified unique enemy targets have been destroyed/hit, and 1.65 million combat missions have been carried out (about 5,000 sorties daily). Among the high-value targets are 248 air defense systems, 817 tanks, 1,379 APCs, IFVs and AFVs, 4,890 guns, 342 self-propelled artillery systems, 281 MLRS, 26,430 logistics vehicles, 29,903 reconnaissance UAVs, 7,633 Shaheds and Gerberas, 13 aircraft and helicopters, 10,848 pilot launch points, 100,082 worms and a lot of other junk," Madyar wrote.

Watch more: USF struck Russian "Svetlyak"- class patrol vessel in Crimea and "Pantsir-S1" air defence system in Kherson region. VIDEO

He said that next year, the USF plans to destroy 650,000 targets, including 200,000 Russian troops.

"A year has flown by in a week. The grouping’s plan for next year is 200,000 worms / 650,000 targets. Gentlemen, congratulations and thank you for the powerful result. Every third worm and every third enemy target were handled by the USF," Robert "Madyar" Brovdi said.

Watch more: Destruction of corvette "Boyky" in St Petersburg: work of the USF soldiers. VIDEO

As the BBC previously wrote, the Unmanned Systems Forces account for only 2% of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, but today they are responsible for one-third of all destroyed targets.