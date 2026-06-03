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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,368,040 (+1,130 in the last 24 hours), 11,974 tanks, 43,172 artillery systems, 24,673 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Middle-strike Special Operations Forces destroyed key enemy targets in Crimea and Zaporizhzhia

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,368,040 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 3 June 2026 are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,368,040 (+1,130) 
  • Tanks – 11,974 (+5)
  • armoured fighting vehicles – 24,673 (+7)
  • Artillery systems – 43,172 (+60)
  • MLRS – 1,826 (+5) units
  • air defence systems – 1,403 (+3)
  • aircraft – 436 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 353 (+0) units
  • Ground-based robotic systems – 1,548 (+6) units
  • Tactical-level UAVs – 325,615 (+1,853) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,733 (+40) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Vehicles and tankers – 102,575 (+437) units
  • specialised equipment – 4,245 (+4) units

Watch more: Occupier tries to save wounded fellow soldier near barbed wire but is eliminated by sniper of 225th Separate Assault Regiment. VIDEO

elimination of the Russian Federation

"The figures are being verified," the General Staff added.

Watch more: Ruscist films Ukrainian FPV drone strike on enemy Tigr armored combat vehicle with eight occupiers inside. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11959) Armed Forces HQ (5217) liquidation (3071)
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