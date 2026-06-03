Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,368,040 (+1,130 in the last 24 hours), 11,974 tanks, 43,172 artillery systems, 24,673 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,368,040 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 3 June 2026 are estimated at:

personnel – approximately 1,368,040 (+1,130)

Tanks – 11,974 (+5)

armoured fighting vehicles – 24,673 (+7)

Artillery systems – 43,172 (+60)

MLRS – 1,826 (+5) units

air defence systems – 1,403 (+3)

aircraft – 436 (+0) units

helicopters – 353 (+0) units

Ground-based robotic systems – 1,548 (+6) units

Tactical-level UAVs – 325,615 (+1,853) units

cruise missiles – 4,733 (+40) units

ships / boats – 33 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

Vehicles and tankers – 102,575 (+437) units

specialised equipment – 4,245 (+4) units

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"The figures are being verified," the General Staff added.

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